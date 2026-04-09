Paintwave Lyrics - Square

Make your song unforgettable with a vibrant, square lyric visualizer that moves to the beat. This template blends audio‑reactive spectrum bars, kinetic typography and expressive brush textures over a stylized, tinted image backdrop. Chromatic accents and grain add energy and depth while on‑screen lyrics remain clean and readable. Easily customize colors, background image, fonts and lyric timing. Ideal for single releases, teasers and social feeds, it keeps viewers engaged from the first bar to the last. Drop in your track and lyrics, fine‑tune the look, and publish a polished, music‑first visual in minutes.