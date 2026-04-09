Paintwave Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your track into a striking vertical lyric video. This audio‑reactive template blends a central spectrum with bold, easy‑to‑read lyrics, layered over vibrant gradients, brush strokes, and textured grain. Customize fonts, sizes, line breaks, and colors to match your brand. Drop in your song, set the frequency range and band density, and watch the visuals pulse to the beat. Add your logo and a background image for quick artist or label branding. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social posts where clarity and energy matter.