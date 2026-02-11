Partnership Loving Hearts Unveil

Celebrate collaboration with an elegant logo animation shaped by swirling heart particles. Designed for co-branding, sponsors, and special announcements, this template frames two logos in a centered, symmetrical layout with a warm, romantic mood. Tailor the look with customizable background gradients, heart colors, and refined logo styling. Smooth, fluid motion makes it ideal for polished intros and outros, brand tie-ins, and joint campaigns. Simply drop in both logos, fine‑tune the tones, and render a memorable reveal that feels premium yet inviting.