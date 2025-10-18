Menu
Partnership Witch in Shadows
Created by MotionBank21
14exports
14 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Add a touch of dark enchantment to your collaboration with our Partnership Witch in Shadows. This cinematic template reveals two logos through swirling mist, glowing light, and the mysterious presence of a witch. Customize with your logos, tagline, and brand colors to create a spellbinding reveal. Perfect for Halloween partnerships, fantasy projects, or co-branded intros that need a haunting and unforgettable atmosphere.
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Boost your video engagement with the sleek Social Media Button template. Featuring stylish subscribe, like, share, and comment animations, it's perfect for elevators of YouTube channels, streaming platforms, and branded content. Tailor it to your aesthetics by customizing text, fonts, and colors, and integrate effortlessly into existing projects to enhance your professional reach.
By v.createvfx
10s
2
3
3
Add a touch of luxury to your brand's image with our Golden Particle Explosion reveal. Perfect for high-end intros or impactful transitions, this template radiates sophistication with shimmering gold particles and a slow-motion burst. Tailor it with your logo and colors to create a professionally polished video that's ready to captivate on any platform.
By hushahir
7s
2
4
8
Enter a world of mystery and suspense with our Partnership Pumpkin Fire Reveal template. Watch as an enchanted pumpkin navigates a dark forest, igniting the flames that expose your brand or message. This multipurpose video is perfect for captivating intros and outros or as a stand-alone showcase. Add your logos, tagline, and customize the colors to create a truly unique and spine-chilling experience. Make a lasting impression with this eerie reveal video and set your content apart.
By motionsparrow
9s
21
10
9
Refresh your video intros with the Scribble Vlog Opener, where colorful doodles and grunge chic meet. This template's energetic design perfectly suits the upbeat world of content creation. Easily swap in your logo, tweak the colors, and modify fonts to make your social media intros sizzle. The result? A distinctive, ready-to-publish video that's unabashedly you.
By KloneDike
7s
2
3
7
Your brand's unveiling is a moment to cherish. Do it justice with our refined Partnership Outline Glow Reveal template, accented by customizable colors and smooth effects. It sets the stage for your logo to take a graceful bow in front of your awe-struck audience. This template is a go-to for any brand looking to make a powerful entrance or exit.
By hushahir
8s
2
4
20
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.
