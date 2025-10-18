Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Partnership Witch in Shadows

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Fog
Cloud
Night
Halloween
Smoke
Scary
Holidays
Dark
Particles
More details
Partnership Witch in Shadows - Original - Poster image
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
14exports
14 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Add a touch of dark enchantment to your collaboration with our Partnership Witch in Shadows. This cinematic template reveals two logos through swirling mist, glowing light, and the mysterious presence of a witch. Customize with your logos, tagline, and brand colors to create a spellbinding reveal. Perfect for Halloween partnerships, fantasy projects, or co-branded intros that need a haunting and unforgettable atmosphere.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Social Media Button 3 Original theme video
Social Media Button 3
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
28
Boost your video engagement with the sleek Social Media Button template. Featuring stylish subscribe, like, share, and comment animations, it's perfect for elevators of YouTube channels, streaming platforms, and branded content. Tailor it to your aesthetics by customizing text, fonts, and colors, and integrate effortlessly into existing projects to enhance your professional reach.
Social Media Button 2 Original theme video
Social Media Button 2
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
28
Boost your video engagement with the sleek Social Media Button template. Featuring stylish subscribe, like, share, and comment animations, it's perfect for elevators of YouTube channels, streaming platforms, and branded content. Tailor it to your aesthetics by customizing text, fonts, and colors, and integrate effortlessly into existing projects to enhance your professional reach.
Golden Particle Explosion Reveal Original theme video
Golden Particle Explosion Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
10s
2
3
3
Add a touch of luxury to your brand's image with our Golden Particle Explosion reveal. Perfect for high-end intros or impactful transitions, this template radiates sophistication with shimmering gold particles and a slow-motion burst. Tailor it with your logo and colors to create a professionally polished video that's ready to captivate on any platform.
Partnership Pumpkin Fire Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Pumpkin Fire Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
7s
2
4
8
Enter a world of mystery and suspense with our Partnership Pumpkin Fire Reveal template. Watch as an enchanted pumpkin navigates a dark forest, igniting the flames that expose your brand or message. This multipurpose video is perfect for captivating intros and outros or as a stand-alone showcase. Add your logos, tagline, and customize the colors to create a truly unique and spine-chilling experience. Make a lasting impression with this eerie reveal video and set your content apart.
Scribble Vlog Opener Original theme video
Scribble Vlog Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
9s
21
10
9
Refresh your video intros with the Scribble Vlog Opener, where colorful doodles and grunge chic meet. This template's energetic design perfectly suits the upbeat world of content creation. Easily swap in your logo, tweak the colors, and modify fonts to make your social media intros sizzle. The result? A distinctive, ready-to-publish video that's unabashedly you.
Social Media Button 6 Original theme video
Social Media Button 6
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
28
Boost your video engagement with the sleek Social Media Button template. Featuring stylish subscribe, like, share, and comment animations, it's perfect for elevators of YouTube channels, streaming platforms, and branded content. Tailor it to your aesthetics by customizing text, fonts, and colors, and integrate effortlessly into existing projects to enhance your professional reach.
Partnership Outline Glow Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Outline Glow Reveal
Edit
By KloneDike
7s
2
3
7
Your brand's unveiling is a moment to cherish. Do it justice with our refined Partnership Outline Glow Reveal template, accented by customizable colors and smooth effects. It sets the stage for your logo to take a graceful bow in front of your awe-struck audience. This template is a go-to for any brand looking to make a powerful entrance or exit.
Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
8s
2
4
20
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us