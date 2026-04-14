Reactor Core Lyrics - Post

Turn your track into a high‑energy lyric video with a neon hex tunnel that pulses to the music. This post‑friendly template pairs bold, beat‑synced typography with an audio‑reactive spectrum for instant impact. Customize artist and song titles, import full lyrics, tweak colors, fonts, and visual effects, and let the animation build around your sound. Perfect for teasers, single drops, and social posts, it keeps viewers locked in with futuristic glow, motion depth, and particle ambience. Syncs to the full length of your audio and adapts to your pacing, delivering a striking, on‑brand visual for any genre.