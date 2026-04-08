Reactor Core Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into an electrifying lyric video. This neon, futuristic visualizer pairs bold outline typography with a pulsing audio spectrum inside a geometric hex tunnel. Sync lyrics automatically, add your artist and song info, and drop in your logo. Customize colors, fonts and spectrum style while beat‑reactive exposure, motion and particles amplify every hit. Designed in a square format for eye‑catching social content, this template is perfect for music releases, teasers and promo posts across platforms. Fast, striking and easy to brand—make your lyrics shine.