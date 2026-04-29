Reactor Core Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your song to life with a high-energy neon lyric visualizer built for vertical sharing. A glowing hex tunnel, particle haze and audio-reactive elements keep every line captivating. Customize lyrics, fonts, logo and colors, then sync to your track for a polished result. Bold kinetic typography and a clean, centered layout make vocals readable while the spectrum and tunnel motion pulse to the beat. Ideal for artists, labels and creators who want a futuristic look for teasers, reels or full tracks. Produce striking music content fast—no advanced editing skills required.