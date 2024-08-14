en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Refined Reveal - Post

Templates
/
Branding
Post
6-15s
Paper
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Refined Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
40exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
4videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with the elegance it deserves using our Refined Reveal template. Perfect for those who prefer minimalism, this template shines a spotlight on your logo or text through sleek, polished animations. Customize with your images, videos, tagline, and choose the fonts and colors that best suit your brand's identity. Let professionalism and refinement take center stage in your corporate presentations or brand intros.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 6
Theme 6
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us