Romantic Petals In Motion - Square

Create a romantic logo reveal with swirling 3D petals and a soft, elegant finish. This floral logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, and brand idents where a loving, refined tone matters. Customize colors, fonts, and styling to match your brand, and add a tagline for extra polish. Smooth, spiral motion, subtle hearts, and a tasteful reflective base draw attention to your mark without distraction. Perfect for love-themed campaigns, boutiques, beauty brands, and special announcements that need a graceful, memorable touch.