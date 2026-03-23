Rose Petals Unveil - Post

Set the mood with a graceful logo reveal built from gently drifting rose petals that form a heart and unveil your brand. This elegant, floral-driven animation is perfect for romantic intros and outros, weddings, and Valentine’s promos. Customize background colors, fine‑tune the chromatic edge effect, and adjust logo reflection and shadow to match your brand. Add your logo and an optional tagline, then export a polished, love‑themed ident in minutes. Ideal for social posts, promos, reels, and brand stingers that need a touch of charm and sophistication.