Rose Petals Unveil - Square

Create a memorable first impression with a romantic logo animation wrapped in softly drifting rose petals. This elegant, minimal design reveals your brand with photorealistic petals, delicate floral line art, and a refined center layout. Ideal for love-themed content, weddings, Valentine promos, and boutique brands, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Customize colors, tweak effects, and add a tagline to match your identity. Smooth floating motion and gentle depth of field keep the focus on your logo while maintaining a warm, heartfelt atmosphere.