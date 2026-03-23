Rose Petals Unveil - Square
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
24exports
Create a memorable first impression with a romantic logo animation wrapped in softly drifting rose petals. This elegant, minimal design reveals your brand with photorealistic petals, delicate floral line art, and a refined center layout. Ideal for love-themed content, weddings, Valentine promos, and boutique brands, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Customize colors, tweak effects, and add a tagline to match your identity. Smooth floating motion and gentle depth of field keep the focus on your logo while maintaining a warm, heartfelt atmosphere.
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