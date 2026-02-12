Rose Petels Unveil

Let your brand bloom with a romantic logo reveal. This elegant animation opens on a heart made of rose petals that drift apart to unveil your logo and tagline against a clean backdrop. Subtle floral line art and refined finishing add sophistication, while smooth motion keeps the focus on your mark. Ideal for love‑themed campaigns, Valentine’s promos, weddings, spas, beauty, and lifestyle brands. Easily adjust colors, tune visual intensity, and drop in your audio. Use it as an intro or outro to add a graceful, memorable touch to your videos.