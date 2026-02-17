Sky Lyrics - Square

Bring your song to life with a calm, sky‑themed lyric visualizer. Centered lyrics, an audio‑reactive spectrum, and soft clouds with horizon glow create an atmospheric backdrop that fits pop, indie, lo‑fi, and acoustic tracks. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum style, and display your artist/title. Add an optional logo intro and let birds, particles, and sun flare add subtle motion. Optimized as a square visual for social feeds and streaming posts, this minimal design keeps words clear and on‑beat so your audience can sing along.