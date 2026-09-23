Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Space Race Lyrics - Theme 1 - Poster image

Space Race Lyrics

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Glow
Music
3D motion graphics
18exports
rating
Turn your track into a show-stopping neon lyric video. This audio-reactive visualizer combines a 3D circular spectrum, cosmic particles, and kinetic typography for an energetic, futuristic look. Lyrics pulse on the beat as light trails streak through a space-like tunnel, keeping attention on every word. Customize fonts, breaks, and colors, switch spectrum styles, and add your logo for seamless branding. Perfect for single releases, lyric drops, and social platforms, it delivers crisp readability, bold style, and nonstop motion to elevate any genre.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us