Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Space Race Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Space Race Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
Glow
Music
Futuristic
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a vertical neon lyric video and music visualizer. Bold, glowing lyrics pulse inside a light tunnel while a circular spectrum reacts to every beat. Customize colors, spectrum style, frequency range, lyric layout, exposure hits, and shake. Add artist info and an optional logo without distracting from the music. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social clips, this audio‑reactive template delivers immersive, high‑energy visuals that keep viewers hooked from first beat to last.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us