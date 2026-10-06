Space Race Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a vertical neon lyric video and music visualizer. Bold, glowing lyrics pulse inside a light tunnel while a circular spectrum reacts to every beat. Customize colors, spectrum style, frequency range, lyric layout, exposure hits, and shake. Add artist info and an optional logo without distracting from the music. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social clips, this audio‑reactive template delivers immersive, high‑energy visuals that keep viewers hooked from first beat to last.