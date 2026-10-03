Space Race - Post
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
13exports
Bring your song to life with a neon, audio‑reactive lyric visualizer. A circular spectrum forms a glowing tunnel while bold outline lyrics surge with every beat. Light trails, sparkles and a deep space backdrop create an immersive, futuristic vibe. Customize colors, spectrum style and lyric look to match your brand. Add artist and track info, a subtle progress bar, and an optional logo moment for seamless branding. Perfect for singles, teasers and social posts, this energetic template turns any track into a captivating, share‑ready lyric video.
Presets (2)
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