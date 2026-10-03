Space Race - Post

Bring your song to life with a neon, audio‑reactive lyric visualizer. A circular spectrum forms a glowing tunnel while bold outline lyrics surge with every beat. Light trails, sparkles and a deep space backdrop create an immersive, futuristic vibe. Customize colors, spectrum style and lyric look to match your brand. Add artist and track info, a subtle progress bar, and an optional logo moment for seamless branding. Perfect for singles, teasers and social posts, this energetic template turns any track into a captivating, share‑ready lyric video.