Space Race - Square

Bring your song to life with a neon, audio‑reactive lyric visualizer. A circular spectrum, glowing particles and light trails pulse to the beat while bold lyrics animate at center for maximum impact. Customize the track, paste your lyrics, and fine‑tune spectrum bands, colors, and text styling. The dark, futuristic look suits EDM, pop, hip‑hop and more, and the square format is perfect for social feeds. Deliver a polished lyric video with energetic motion, smooth transitions, and a clean progress bar—ready to share in minutes.