Space Race - Vertical

Turn your track into a high‑impact neon lyric video. This vertical, audio‑reactive visualizer features a circular spectrum, glowing outline lyrics, and a cosmic tunnel of light trails synced to your beat. Bold zoom bursts and sparkles amplify every drop, while a clean progress element keeps viewers engaged. Customize colors, upload your song and lyrics, and brand it your way. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social clips across genres from EDM to pop and synthwave.