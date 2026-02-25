Steampunk Ballerina Lyrics

Showcase your music with a steampunk lyric video powered by audio‑reactive motion. A 3D clockwork ballerina performs center stage as your lyrics appear in elegant type, synced to your track. Personalize fonts, colors, and the spectrum style, choose lyric placement, and brand the scene with your logo. Subtle dust particles, warm lighting, and realistic metal and wood textures create an atmospheric, premium look that suits many genres. Perfect for full songs, teasers, and visual posts, this template blends mechanical charm with refined choreography to keep viewers engaged from the first line to the last.