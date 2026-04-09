Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Steampunk Ballerina Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

Steampunk Ballerina Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Industrial
Music
Dancer
12exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a cinematic steampunk lyric video. This 3D motion graphics template features a graceful mechanical ballerina, audio‑reactive spectrum, and warm earth‑tone styling. Sync your lyrics, add your track, customize fonts and colors, and let the gentle, romantic motion highlight every line. Perfect for artists and labels seeking a polished music visualizer for social feeds and promotions. With realistic metals, subtle film grain, dust particles, and tasteful glow, your release gets a distinctive, premium feel—without complex editing. Upload your audio and lyrics to craft an elegant, on‑brand video in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us