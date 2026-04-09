Steampunk Ballerina Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your song into a captivating vertical lyric video featuring a steampunk ballerina automaton on a rotating music box. This 3D motion graphics template blends brass gears, subtle particles, and tasteful glow with an audio‑reactive spectrum. Easily import your lyrics, fine‑tune fonts and layout, and match colors to your brand or artwork. The posterized motion and gentle camera texture add character without overpowering your track. Ideal for music videos, reels, teasers, and artist promos, it keeps your lyrics front and center while delivering a premium, cinematic look—ready to customize and share.