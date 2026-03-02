Streetbrush

Make your brand hit hard with a gritty, urban logo animation powered by bold brush strokes and a punchy stop‑motion feel. This versatile template delivers a striking reveal, grunge textures, and dynamic diagonal motion—perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos. Customize colors, swap media, and add your tagline to create a distinctive identity piece that feels handcrafted yet modern. Designed to spotlight your mark with confident style, it blends expressive paint, warm earth tones, and high contrast accents for maximum impact.