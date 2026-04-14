Sunflare Lyrics - Square

Craft a cinematic lyric video that moves with your music. This square, audio‑reactive template blends warm sunset visuals, gentle ocean ambience and smooth motion with clearly timed on‑screen lyrics. An integrated spectrum and subtle camera movement add depth, while clean typography keeps your words in focus. Customize colors, fonts and pacing to match any genre, from indie and pop to lo‑fi and acoustic. Ideal for music releases, teasers and social posts—just add your track and lyrics to create an engaging, romantic vibe that feels polished and performance‑ready.