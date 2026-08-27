Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Analog Memories Lyrics - Original 1 - Poster image

Tape Echo Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Analog
Cassette
15exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a retro cassette lyric video and audio visualizer. This design keeps a classic tape front-and-center while your lyrics display clearly, synced to the music. An audio‑reactive spectrum, soft sunburst background, and tasteful grain complete the analog vibe. Customize fonts, colors, and spectrum style, fine‑tune readability, and add your logo for a polished release. Perfect for artists and labels seeking a nostalgic, readable, and brandable lyric video that works across genres and platforms.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us