Tape Echo Lyrics

Bring your track to life with a retro cassette lyric video and audio visualizer. This design keeps a classic tape front-and-center while your lyrics display clearly, synced to the music. An audio‑reactive spectrum, soft sunburst background, and tasteful grain complete the analog vibe. Customize fonts, colors, and spectrum style, fine‑tune readability, and add your logo for a polished release. Perfect for artists and labels seeking a nostalgic, readable, and brandable lyric video that works across genres and platforms.