Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
The Sweetheart Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Boxes & Bags
Love
Particles
Modern
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
More details
The Sweetheart Reveal - Original - Poster image
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
30exports
9 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set the stage for heartwarming moments with The Sweetheart Reveal. This template blends soft, elegant animations with charming heart visuals to create a romantic atmosphere, perfect for celebrating love. Ideal for Valentine’s Day, weddings, and anniversaries, it’s a ready-to-publish video that can be fully customized with your own text, fonts, colors, and timing. Share your story with style, grace, and passion.
Available formats
16:9
1:1
4:5
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 6
Theme 6
Edit
