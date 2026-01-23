Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

The Sweetheart Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Square
6-15s
Boxes & Bags
Love
Particles
Modern
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
The Sweetheart Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
22exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set the stage for heartwarming moments with The Sweetheart Reveal. This template blends soft, elegant animations with charming heart visuals to create a romantic atmosphere, perfect for celebrating love. Ideal for Valentine’s Day, weddings, and anniversaries, it’s a ready-to-publish video that can be fully customized with your own text, fonts, colors, and timing. Share your story with style, grace, and passion.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 6
Theme 6
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us