Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Eye Reveal - Original - Poster image

Tunnel Vision

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
15exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a striking 3D eye logo animation. A macro iris opens into a futuristic energy tunnel with glowing light rays, speed lines and subtle RGB split accents, leading to a glossy, polished logo and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, this cinematic ident pairs bold visuals with smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize logo, tagline, eye and tunnel colors, and optional media flashes inside the reveal. Fine‑tune reflections, shadows, light intensity, and more. Deliver a high‑impact, tech‑forward logo reveal that hooks viewers from the first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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MotionBank21
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us