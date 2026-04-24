Tunnel Vision

Ignite your brand with a striking 3D eye logo animation. A macro iris opens into a futuristic energy tunnel with glowing light rays, speed lines and subtle RGB split accents, leading to a glossy, polished logo and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, this cinematic ident pairs bold visuals with smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize logo, tagline, eye and tunnel colors, and optional media flashes inside the reveal. Fine‑tune reflections, shadows, light intensity, and more. Deliver a high‑impact, tech‑forward logo reveal that hooks viewers from the first frame.