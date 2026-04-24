Tunnel Vision - Post

Turn heads with a striking logo animation powered by a photoreal eye reveal. Dive through an energy tunnel as light rays, particles, and glossy reflections build a bold, futuristic mark. Drop in your logo, customize eye and tunnel colors, add a tagline, and let the cinematic zoom burst do the rest. A centered layout and dark, vibrant palette keep focus on your brand while optional media flashes inside your mark add story and texture. Ideal for intros and outros across tech and creative content, this template delivers instant impact with minimal setup.