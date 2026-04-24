Tunnel Vision - Square

Transform attention into brand recall with a striking eye-driven logo reveal. This square logo animation blends photorealistic detail with futuristic 3D motion, pulling viewers through an energy tunnel before settling on your logo and tagline. Luminous light trails, sleek reflections, and a bold centered layout deliver an energetic, cinematic opener or closer. Personalize colors, refine lighting, and tailor the final tagline to match your identity. Perfect for intros, outros, and social posts where a powerful first impression matters.