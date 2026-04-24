Tunnel Vision - Vertical

Transform your logo into a powerful statement with a cinematic eye reveal. This vertical logo animation dives through a photorealistic iris into an energized tunnel, unleashing glowing light rays, particles and a sleek metallic logo finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it blends futuristic style with a dark, high‑contrast palette to spotlight your brand. Easily customize colors, reflections, and tagline to match your identity. The centered layout and fluid motion ensure instant impact on social, promos, or channel branding. Make your mark with an epic, attention‑grabbing logo animation that feels both sophisticated and bold.