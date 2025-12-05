Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Valkyrie Lyrics - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image

Valkyrie Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Futuristic
Music
Cyberpunk
459exports
rating
Turn your music into a cinematic, cyberpunk experience. This 3D visualizer showcases a futuristic android in an industrial neon scene with audio‑reactive equalizer bars and on‑screen lyrics. Perfect for electronic artists, producers and DJs, it syncs visuals to your track with pulses, exposure hits and subtle shake. Personalize brand colors, add your logo and update titles and subtitles with ease. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for YouTube uploads, livestreams, and social posts. Create a bold, high‑energy lyric video that amplifies your sound and captivates your audience.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us