en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Web Search Unveil
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by MotionBank21
20exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with a digital flair using our high-energy Web Search Unveil template. As if plucked from a dynamic web search, your logo emerges in a sleek, professional fashion. Fully customizable with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors, this is perfect for promos, presentations, and branding excellence on all screens.
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
By MotionBank21
6s
5
3
11
Engage your audience from the get-go with the Swift Reveal template. Crafted for the modern brand, this template's sleek transitions set a dynamic pace for your presentations, befitting tech innovators and fashion trailblazers alike. Tailor it with your own logo, text, and color scheme to make a statement that's both polished and impactful.
Introduce your brand with a digital flair using our high-energy Web Search Unveil template. As if plucked from a dynamic web search, your logo emerges in a sleek, professional fashion. Fully customizable with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors, this is perfect for promos, presentations, and branding excellence on all screens.
Introduce your brand with a digital flair using our high-energy Web Search Unveil template. As if plucked from a dynamic web search, your logo emerges in a sleek, professional fashion. Fully customizable with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors, this is perfect for promos, presentations, and branding excellence on all screens.
Introduce your brand with a digital flair using our high-energy Web Search Unveil template. As if plucked from a dynamic web search, your logo emerges in a sleek, professional fashion. Fully customizable with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors, this is perfect for promos, presentations, and branding excellence on all screens.
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
11
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
By MotionBank21
12s
8
3
14
Introducing the epitome of sophistication with our Circle Elegance Unveil template. Witness a mesmerizing dance of circles gracefully unveiling your brand. Ideal for corporate presentations or YouTube intros, this minimalist design allows for easy customization of colors, fonts, and animations. Reflect your brand’s elegance with smooth transitions and modern aesthetics on full-screen displays.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
Menu
Templates
Solutions