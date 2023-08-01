Bros Handshake Background - Square

Bring bold energy to your videos with a 3D handshake animated background. This grungy, neon‑accented scene blends halftone dots, brush strokes and X symbols with rock‑like fragments that assemble into a powerful clasp. The motion features punchy slide‑ins, dramatic shatter builds, full‑frame wipes and a steady rotational showcase, making it ideal for intros, streams, or social edits. With vivid contrasts and a rugged concrete feel, it’s a versatile backdrop that adds attitude without demanding the spotlight. Customize colors and audio to match your brand and let your content hit harder.