Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Bros Handshake Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Bros Handshake Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Grunge
3D motion graphics
Hand
Shatter
21exports
rating
Bring bold energy to your videos with a 3D handshake animated background. This grungy, neon‑accented scene blends halftone dots, brush strokes and X symbols with rock‑like fragments that assemble into a powerful clasp. The motion features punchy slide‑ins, dramatic shatter builds, full‑frame wipes and a steady rotational showcase, making it ideal for intros, streams, or social edits. With vivid contrasts and a rugged concrete feel, it’s a versatile backdrop that adds attitude without demanding the spotlight. Customize colors and audio to match your brand and let your content hit harder.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
MotionBox profile image
MotionBox
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox
Original
Edit
Original
Red and White
Edit
Red and White
Yellow and White
Edit
Yellow and White
Green and Yellow
Edit
Green and Yellow
Blue and White
Edit
Blue and White
Blue and Gray
Edit
Blue and Gray
Green and White
Edit
Green and White
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us