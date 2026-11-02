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Retro TV Wall - Original - Poster image

CRT Soundstage

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Analog
Music
Audio reactive
CRT screen
15exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a retro CRT music visualizer. A wall of vintage TVs surrounds a central screen showing artist and song info while neon equalizers and waveform lines pulse to your audio. The photoreal 3D scene, reflective floor, and dark, moody lighting amplify the glow for an immersive vibe. Customize text, cover art, colors, and responsiveness to match your sound and branding. Ideal for music releases, channel uploads, and livestream backdrops, this design fuses analog nostalgia with modern, audio‑reactive visuals.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us