CRT Soundstage

Bring your track to life with a retro CRT music visualizer. A wall of vintage TVs surrounds a central screen showing artist and song info while neon equalizers and waveform lines pulse to your audio. The photoreal 3D scene, reflective floor, and dark, moody lighting amplify the glow for an immersive vibe. Customize text, cover art, colors, and responsiveness to match your sound and branding. Ideal for music releases, channel uploads, and livestream backdrops, this design fuses analog nostalgia with modern, audio‑reactive visuals.