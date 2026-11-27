Give your music a bold, nostalgic stage with a wall of vintage CRT TVs pulsing to your track. This audio‑reactive visualizer features neon waveforms and EQ bars, a cinematic reflective floor, and a centered layout that highlights your artist and song info. Upload your audio and customize frequency range, band density and thickness to dial in the motion. Switch color styles, set text color, and choose fonts to match your brand. Perfect for track releases, teasers, uploads and streaming backdrops—turn any song into an eye‑catching retro performance.