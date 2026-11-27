Turn your track into a retro showpiece with a vertical CRT soundstage. A central tube TV displays your artist and song info while stacked vintage sets around it pulse with audio‑reactive equalizer bars and waveform lines. Swap in your cover image, pick a color style, and tune frequency ranges, band density, and beat response to match your sound. The dark, neon‑glow palette, symmetrical layout, and reflective floor create a cinematic vibe perfect for singles, remixes, and teasers across vertical platforms. Customize, render, and let your music light up the screen.