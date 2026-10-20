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Glasswave Viz - Original - Poster image

Glasswave Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Glow
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a neon 3D music visualizer. A liquid‑glass centerpiece morphs in sync with your audio while a circular spectrum pulses to the beat. Clean artist and song text fields keep branding clear, and an on‑screen timer adds a professional touch. Dark, atmospheric styling with glossy, glowing edges creates a futuristic stage for any genre. Tweak spectrum density and band thickness to dial in the vibe. Perfect for single releases, teasers, label drops, and social posts—quick to customize and ready to share.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us