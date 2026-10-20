Glasswave Viz

Bring your tracks to life with a neon 3D music visualizer. A liquid‑glass centerpiece morphs in sync with your audio while a circular spectrum pulses to the beat. Clean artist and song text fields keep branding clear, and an on‑screen timer adds a professional touch. Dark, atmospheric styling with glossy, glowing edges creates a futuristic stage for any genre. Tweak spectrum density and band thickness to dial in the vibe. Perfect for single releases, teasers, label drops, and social posts—quick to customize and ready to share.