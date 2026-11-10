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LiquiDancer - Post - Original - Poster image

LiquiDancer - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Audio reactive
Dancer
13exports
rating
Showcase your track with a mesmerizing 3D dancer visualizer. This beat‑reactive post blends glass aesthetics, aurora ambience, reflective water, and a clean audio spectrum to spotlight your artist and song. Customize colors, background style, fonts, and spectrum behavior to match your branding. Smooth camera motion, depth‑of‑field shots, and rhythmic rings keep viewers engaged from first beat to last. Perfect for music promotion, single releases, and eye‑catching social posts that look premium and perform. Deliver a futuristic, atmospheric vibe that turns any track into a scroll‑stopping visual experience.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us