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LiquiDancer - Vertical - Original - Poster image

LiquiDancer - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Audio reactive
Illustrated character
13exports
rating
Showcase your track with a futuristic, audio‑reactive 3D dancer visualizer. A crisp linear spectrum drives the motion while clean artist and song credits stay front and center. Glass‑metal surfaces, aurora gradients and a reflective water stage create a premium, atmospheric look. Customize spectrum behavior, colors and scene style to match any genre, from ambient to bass‑heavy bangers. Smooth camera glides and punchy zoom blur accents deliver energy without clutter. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us