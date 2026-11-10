LiquiDancer - Vertical

Showcase your track with a futuristic, audio‑reactive 3D dancer visualizer. A crisp linear spectrum drives the motion while clean artist and song credits stay front and center. Glass‑metal surfaces, aurora gradients and a reflective water stage create a premium, atmospheric look. Customize spectrum behavior, colors and scene style to match any genre, from ambient to bass‑heavy bangers. Smooth camera glides and punchy zoom blur accents deliver energy without clutter. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts.