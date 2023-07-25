Magical Butterfly Background - Square

Create an enchanting ambience with this animated background featuring a winged silhouette glowing against a deep, atmospheric forest. Soft particles, fog, and light rays add cinematic depth, while smooth, floating motion keeps the scene calm and mesmerizing. Perfect for intros, overlays, streams, music videos, or event visuals. Tweak wing, glow, and particle colors to match your brand or mood, and toggle plants, particles, floor reflections, or the figure for different looks. Designed with fantasy, neon glow, and 3D motion graphics flair, this background frames your content beautifully without distraction.