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Neon Horizon Drive - Original - Poster image

Neon Horizon Drive

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
3D motion graphics
Glow
18exports
rating
Turn your track into a neon highway journey with this synthwave music visualizer. A retro car drives toward a giant striped sun as wireframe mountains and palms flash with your beat. Audio-reactive equalizers animate in the tail lights and a circular spectrum pulses around the sun. Customize frequency ranges, band density and responsiveness, then refine scene and accent colors, fonts, and titles. Smooth camera drift, parallax and glossy reflections keep things immersive for full tracks, teasers or loops. Perfect for synthwave, EDM, hip‑hop and more—upload audio, brand it, and render.
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Contact Us