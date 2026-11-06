Neon Horizon Drive

Turn your track into a neon highway journey with this synthwave music visualizer. A retro car drives toward a giant striped sun as wireframe mountains and palms flash with your beat. Audio-reactive equalizers animate in the tail lights and a circular spectrum pulses around the sun. Customize frequency ranges, band density and responsiveness, then refine scene and accent colors, fonts, and titles. Smooth camera drift, parallax and glossy reflections keep things immersive for full tracks, teasers or loops. Perfect for synthwave, EDM, hip‑hop and more—upload audio, brand it, and render.