Turn your track into a captivating vertical synthwave visualizer. Cruise a neon highway toward a glowing horizon as audio‑reactive EQ bars pulse to your music. Customize titles, choose from curated color styles, and fine‑tune spectrum density, thickness, and frequency ranges to fit any genre. The centered layout keeps song info clear while smooth 3D camera motion and retro wireframes create immersive depth. Perfect for stories, shorts, teasers, DJ mixes, and releases—deliver a premium, nostalgic vibe in seconds.