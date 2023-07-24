Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Platonic Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Platonic Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Polyhedron
Industrial
Geometric
28exports
rating
Transform your visuals with an abstract 3D animated background featuring a faceted geometric centerpiece framed by metal chains. This industrial, grungy loop is ideal behind titles, logos, and motion graphics, adding depth and intrigue without distraction. Customize colors to match your brand or mood, and toggle key elements for a cleaner or more intense look. The slow, fluid rotation keeps attention focused while remaining subtle enough for overlays, intros, and stream scenes. Built as a seamless loop, it scales cleanly across formats and use cases, from YouTube to presentations and promos.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
MotionBox profile image
MotionBox
Edit
Themes (11)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox
Original
Edit
Original
White and Purple
Edit
White and Purple
Black and Red
Edit
Black and Red
Yellow and Purple
Edit
Yellow and Purple
Red No Chains
Edit
Red No Chains
Yellow No Chains
Edit
Yellow No Chains
Blue No Chains
Edit
Blue No Chains
Just Red
Edit
Just Red
Just Blue
Edit
Just Blue
Metal Chains Frame
Edit
Metal Chains Frame
Just Green
Edit
Just Green
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us