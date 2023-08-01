Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Retro Vaporwave Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Retro Vaporwave Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Synthwave
Warped grid
Sun
Retro
24exports
rating
Bring retro 80s flavor to your visuals with a neon synthwave cityscape. This animated background features a striped sun, starry night sky, horizon grid and glowing skyline—ideal for intros, streaming scenes, YouTube, or social reels. Colors are customizable so you can match your brand or track vibe. Use it as a looping-style ambient backdrop behind titles, footage, or overlays to add instant nostalgia and futuristic energy to any project.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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MotionBox
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us