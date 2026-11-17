Turn your track into a retro showstopper with a classic neon motel sign music visualizer. Showcase album art, song title and artist name in glowing marquee panels while audio‑reactive equalizer bars move to your beat. Pick from multiple sign styles, switch between day, sunset or night skies, and fine‑tune colors and glow to match your brand. Ideal for single releases, teasers, and stream backgrounds, this nostalgic yet crisp design reads beautifully on social feeds and video platforms. Drop in your audio and cover art, customize the look, and let your music light up the roadside.