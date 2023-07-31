Rotating Cubes - Post

Transform your brand into a seamless animated backdrop. This minimal 3D motion graphics template builds a rotating grid of glossy cubes that elegantly tile your logo across the screen. The loop is smooth and neutral, making it perfect behind intros, livestreams, events, or title cards. Quickly customize colors, grid density, and how your logo appears to match any brand style. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it scales beautifully for widescreen videos, vertical stories, and square posts. Create a polished, geometric, and vibrant identity loop that keeps attention without overpowering your content.