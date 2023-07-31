Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Rotating Cubes - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Rotating Cubes - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Geometric
Minimal
Looping
1.7Kexports
rating
Transform your brand into a seamless animated backdrop. This minimal 3D motion graphics template builds a rotating grid of glossy cubes that elegantly tile your logo across the screen. The loop is smooth and neutral, making it perfect behind intros, livestreams, events, or title cards. Quickly customize colors, grid density, and how your logo appears to match any brand style. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it scales beautifully for widescreen videos, vertical stories, and square posts. Create a polished, geometric, and vibrant identity loop that keeps attention without overpowering your content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
MotionBox profile image
MotionBox
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us