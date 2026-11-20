Share warm holiday wishes with a charming 3D clay scene. This vertical greeting builds a pastel evergreen, adds a star and ornaments, and sprinkles gentle snowfall for a cozy, festive mood. Customize the two-line headline, add your logo and a short tagline, and adapt the pastel color palette to match your brand. Smooth bounce animation and staggered text keep the message playful yet refined. Perfect for stories, reels, and seasonal posts, it delivers a premium handcrafted look that’s easy to brand and quick to share.