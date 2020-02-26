White Floral Square

Create a refined product promo with a soft, floral aesthetic. This elegant pastel slideshow features watercolor textures, Polaroid image frames, gentle particles, and smooth, floating motion. Add your title, pretitle, discount and price, showcase product photos, and finish with your brand logo. Perfect for e‑commerce, holiday promos like Women’s Day, and social ads. Works beautifully in horizontal, square, and vertical formats to suit any platform. Make your products shine with a serene, nature-inspired look that feels premium and persuasive.