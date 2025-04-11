en
Classic Desk Reveal
Created by MotionDesk
9exports
11 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1audio
Capture your audience's attention with an intimate candlelit reveal of your logo. Our Classic Desk Reveal template wraps your brand in the allure of a bygone era, complete with vintage books and a ticking clock. The warm, inviting glow seamlessly draws eyes to your logo, making a statement of class and sophistication. Customize with your colors, and let your logo shine with an old-world charm.
